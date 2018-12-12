District announces fourth Ryle High threat, another person taken into custody

There was a fourth threat directed towards Ryle High School this evening. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has taken the individual responsible for the threat into custody. Once again, we would like to thank the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for the assistance with these threats. We will continue to work the sheriff’s department to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Ryle will operate on a normal schedule and we will have additional staff and law enforcement at Ryle tomorrow.