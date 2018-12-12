District announces fourth Ryle High threat, another person taken into custody

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - There was a fourth threat directed toward Larry A. Ryle High School Tuesday evening, according to Boone County Schools.
Boone County deputies have taken a 17-year-old girl into custody. They say she is a student at Ryle.
“We will continue to work the sheriff’s department to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Ryle will operate on a normal schedule and we will have additional staff and law enforcement at Ryle (Wednesday)," a district statement reads.
Deputies took a 15-year-old boy into custody early Tuesday and charged him with second degree terroristic threatening, according to a news release. That student does not attend Ryle High, sheriff’s officials said. He is a student at Randall K. Cooper High School, also in Union, Kentucky.
Boone County Schools Community Relations Coordinator Barbara Brady said early Tuesday the Boone County Sheriff’s Department searched and cleared the entire campus for safe attendance. Brady said the possibility of copycats would not be ruled out and all threats would be taken seriously.
The development comes after two other male students were charged Monday with making threats referring to a possible school shooting, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Sheriff’s officials say those two students do not know each other or have any affiliation.
You can read the rest of the Tuesday evening Boone County Schools statement below:
"Once again, we want to stress the importance of parents using this opportunity to have a discussion with their students about social media and the repercussions of posts of a threatening nature. The school district and law enforcement take this matter very seriously and appropriate discipline will follow.
There was a fourth threat directed towards Ryle High School this evening. The Boone County Sheriff's Department has taken the individual responsible for the threat into custody. Once again, we would like to thank the Boone County Sheriff's Department for the assistance with these threats. We will continue to work the sheriff's department to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Ryle will operate on a normal schedule and we will have additional staff and law enforcement at Ryle tomorrow.
Once again, we want to stress the importance of parents using this opportunity to have a discussion with their students about social media and the repercussions of posts of a threatening nature. The school district and law enforcement take this matter very seriously and appropriate discipline will follow."
