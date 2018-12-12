Gov. Kasich signs bill banning sale, installation of unsafe used tires in Ohio

(WTOL) - A bill banning the sale and installation of unsafe used tires was signed into law by Governor John Kasich on Tuesday.
WDTN reports violators will be subject to fines and misdemeanor charges when the law goes into effect.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says worn-out tires are 3 times more likely to be involved in a crash, according to U.S. Tires.
NHSTA crash statistics show that about 200 deaths and 6,000 injuries a year can be traced back to tire-related causes.
Criteria for an unsafe tire includes:
- Tires worn to 1/16th of an inch
- Tires with damaging exposing steel belts or other internal components
- Improperly repaired tires
- Tires with bulges or those that show signs of internal separation
- Tires with holes or punctures that have not been sealed, patched or repaired on both the inside and outside of the tire
- Tire has repair to sidewall or bead area
- Tire has defaced or removed tire identification number
- Tire shows signs of temporary tire sealant without signs of proper repair
U.S. Tires says the law does not ban all used tire sales, just tires with specific and unsafe conditions that are already illegal to drive on in Ohio.
The law goes into effect July 1.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.