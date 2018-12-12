Is this a cougar? Green Twp area residents are trying to figure that out

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The SPCA is working with the Hamilton County Game Warden on an area animal sighting.
Residents say the picture is of some sort of animal taken in the Woodhaven area of Cincinnati. Woodhaven is Green Township/Oak Hills adjacent.
According to the SPCA, the photo has been sent off to be examined by experts. SPCA has indicated that it may be a cougar -- and has even been described as a puma -- but cannot confirm what it is.
SPCA representatives provided the following statement: “You are correct in that residents should take extra precaution. Do not approach this animal and secure pets indoors for safety. SPCA Cincinnati assists with wildlife when they pose a direct threat or if the animal is sick or injured. Other instances fall under the authority of the Ohio Department of Wildlife.”
An ODNR Division of Wildlife representative told FOX19 he couldn’t confirm the animal’s species based on one picture and would need to see more footage to have a better idea of perspective. He added that the photo doesn’t necessarily prove it isn’t a large house cat.
