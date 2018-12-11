Man’s remains stuck in Ohio police evidence locker with nowhere to go

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Eastlake Police are hoping that someone in the public can lead them to the surviving members of William E. Reeher’s family.
They have had cremated remains in their evidence locker for a year and a half. A woman found them in her garage, where she had allowed Reeher’s brother to store some belongings.
The mystery became harder to solve since both the brother and the woman who found the cremains have since died.
Chief of Police Larry Reik says his goal is simple: “Determine the next of kin and get the remains to the family, and then let the family determine what to do with them.”
After a visit to the police department, a detective went to the Monreal Funeral Home to look up records that hopefully will lead them to family members. Reeher died in 1999, so the records will have to be retrieved from archives.
In explaining the year-and-a-half delay, Chief Reik explained, “With criminal offenses and things like that going on, things sometimes go to the back burner unfortunately.”
If you have any information please contact the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400, ext 1106.
