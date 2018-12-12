Cincinnati raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to raise the minimum age of tobacco sales to 21 within city limits.
The vote was five to three.
"With the new tobacco 21 ordinance, Cincinnati will help reduce tobacco use by high schoolers who often get these deadly products from their 18-year-old friends and become addicted bfore they have a chance to grow up, " said a statement from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Cincinnati is the 16th community in Ohio to pass a tobacco 21 ordinance, according to ACS CAN. Other cities include Columbus, Cleveland and Akron.
