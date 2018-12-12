Mother sentenced to 5 years in fentanyl poisoning death of 6-month-old daughter

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a mother Wednesday for the death of her 6-month-old daughter.
Jessica Hayes, 38, was found guilty causing the death of her daughter Danielle Hale due to fentanyl poisoning.
Hale died March 1 in a home in the 800 block of Poplar Street for an unresponsive female infant. When officers arrived they found Hale deceased.
Police charged Hayes in May with involuntary manslaughter and she admitted to using the drug in the infant’s presence.
“This is one of the saddest cases I’ve ever seen” Judge Jody Luebbers Wednesday morning.
Hayes apologized in court and told the judge she takes responsibility for Hale’s death.
Judge Luebbers addressed Hayes' past issues with child custody; she’d previously lost custody of two other children.
“How is it that you -- what happened? Why did you fall back and use drugs again?” Luebbers asked.
“I don’t know what happened, but I’m going to spend the rest of my life paying for it,” Hayes responded.
Hayes claims she doesn’t know how her baby got ahold of the drugs or items used while she was doing drugs. She says her baby was in her carrier and Hayes passed out and doesn’t know what happened after that.
Hayes was sentenced to 5 years in prison.
“I’m going to spend the rest of my life paying for it,” Hayes said.
“Yes, you are,” Luebbers replied.
Luebbers also took time to address Ohio’s drug problem.
“Anybody who thinks we don’t have a drug problem in this county, state, country, is living under a rock," Luebbers said. "This is a perfect example of an innocent baby dying at the hands of a drug user. So sad. Good luck to you, ma’am”
