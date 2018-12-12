Mt. Healthy police chief defends officer’s actions after video of arrest posted on social media

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mount Healthy Police Chief Vincent Demasi is defending his officer’s actions following an incident at a Family Dollar Store.
Police said Tuesday afternoon, the clerk at the store on Hamilton Avenue reported three disorderly females who refused to leave.
The females began taunting the clerk, and one of the females threw an item which struck the clerk, police said.
One of the responding officers saw the group walking in the area.
When the officer approached one of them became combative and began kicking and biting the officer, they said.
To stop the attack, police said the officer used his body weight to pin the female on the ground.
A motorist filmed the situation showing the officer lying on top of her.
Police said the incident is under investigation, but that based on an initial review, the chief saw no obvious violations of policy or procedures.
“Portions of this incident were captured by motorists on video. The video was posted on several social media platforms and is circulating. This incident is currently under investigation by the Mount Healthy Police Department. Based on my preliminary review, I see no obvious violations of policy or procedures by the Mount Healthy officers responding to this call for service. It does again highlight the need for citizens to comply with an officer’s lawful request, and then complain to a supervisor if they believe a violation of authority has occurred. Physically resisting a law enforcement officer is a serious violation of the law. Mutual respect and decorum must exist in order to support a thriving community,” Demasi said on a Facebook post.
According to police reports, the four responding officers said they gave her several verbal commands to “stop” and to “relax," but continued to act aggressively.
No one was injured.
FOX19 NOW is working with the Mt. Healthy Police Department to get body cam footage of the incident.
