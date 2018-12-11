Netflix to release ‘Selena’ series

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Selena fans across the globe were undoubtedly cheering Tuesday when Netflix announced a new scripted series on the Tejano music legend.
The company described the series as a “coming of age story" that will follow the singer’s path to success.
Netflix says the Quintanilla family will be executive producers on the project. No premiere date or casting news accompanied the release.
“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history, and we feel great responsibility to do justice to her memory," said Suzette Quintanilla, sister of Selena Quintanilla. "With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives. We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”
