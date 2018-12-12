Netflix: What’s coming and going in January

(RNN) - A pair of characters Harrison Ford helped make iconic are among the offerings coming to Netflix in January - even though someone else took over one of the roles.
The four movies in the Indiana Jones series will arrive Jan. 1. Also coming is "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Jan. 9, a prequel featuring a young Han Solo, with Alden Ehrenreich behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon.
Star Wars fans should also note that "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will be leaving Jan. 18. Other taking the bow in the month are the Godfather and Sharknado series of movies.
See below for a list of titles that will be added. All title and dates are subject to change.
Available Jan. 1
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
Available Jan. 2
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Available Jan. 4
And Breathe Normally - NETFLIX FILM
Call My Agent!: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Potro: Unstoppable - NETFLIX FILM
Lionheart - NETFLIX FILM
Available Jan. 9
GODZILLA The Planet Eater - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Available Jan. 10
When Heroes Fly - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 11
Friends from College: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Solo - NETFLIX FILM
The Last Laugh - NETFLIX FILM
Available Jan. 15
Revenger - NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 16
American Gangster
Available Jan. 17
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Available Jan. 18
Carmen Sandiego - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Close - NETFLIX FILM
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GIRL - NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
IO - NETFLIX FILM
Soni - NETFLIX FILM
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 21
Justice - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 24
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Available Jan. 25
Animas - NETFLIX FILM
Black Earth Rising - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Polar - NETFLIX FILM
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Jan. 27
Z Nation: Season 5
Available Jan. 29
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp
Available Jan. 30
Disney•Pixar's The Incredibles 2
Coming Soon
Marvel's The Punisher: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Leaving Jan. 1
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado 5
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
Leaving Jan. 4
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving Jan. 13
It Follows
Leaving Jan. 14
Armageddon
Leaving Jan. 18
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving Jan. 19
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.