Ohio Senate approves controversial anti-abortion ‘heartbeat’ bill; Kasich pledges veto
By John Deike | December 12, 2018 at 4:34 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 5:29 PM

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - The GOP-controlled Ohio Senate approved a controversial anti-abortion bill on Wednesday; however, passage is unlikely this year.

State senators voted 18-13 to pass the legislation, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Typically, a fetus’s heart begins beating within a month of conception.

The bill will now return to the Ohio House for another vote.

Republican Gov. John Kasich has pledged to veto the bill, a promise he already made good on two years ago when a similar measure crossed his desk.

However, incoming Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would sign such a bill into law.

