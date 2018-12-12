Ohio Senate approves controversial anti-abortion ‘heartbeat’ bill; Kasich pledges veto

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - The GOP-controlled Ohio Senate approved a controversial anti-abortion bill on Wednesday; however, passage is unlikely this year.
State senators voted 18-13 to pass the legislation, which would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Typically, a fetus’s heart begins beating within a month of conception.
The bill will now return to the Ohio House for another vote.
Republican Gov. John Kasich has pledged to veto the bill, a promise he already made good on two years ago when a similar measure crossed his desk.
However, incoming Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would sign such a bill into law.
