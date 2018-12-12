Rain On The Way By Weeks End

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A dry morning with clouds on the increase this morning and afternoon, but we do stay dry. Temperatures crack the mid 40’s with a high of 45 degrees. Eventually showers will make it to Cincinnati by late Thursday afternoon and evening with a high of 48 degrees. While we stay warm we do get wet as rain begins in earnest early Friday and continues (off and on) into the predawn hours of Sunday.