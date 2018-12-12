Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Later this afternoon under increasing clouds. temperatures will make their way to a high of 45 degrees.
Eventually showers will make it to Cincinnati by late Thursday afternoon and evening with a high of 48 degrees.
While we stay warm we do get wet as rain begins in earnest early Friday and possibly continues (off and on) into the predawn hours of Sunday.
Because it is a southern tier storm, this developing system will also bring a warming trend to Cincinnati.
The track of the center of the low will be well south of Cincinnati and that means the warmest air will stay well to the south. Look for highs in the mid to upper 40’s Friday through Sunday.
Once the system moves east the rain will end before dawn Sunday and the sky will clear.
The latest forecast has partly cloudy weather for the final home game of the Bengals’ season.
