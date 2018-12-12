Sentencing day for ex-cop turned sex offender

HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) - A former Colerain Township police officer will be sentenced today after he admitted to a sex crime involving a 13-year-old girl.
Robert Brinkman, 31, faces up to 1.5 years in prison when he goes before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Gregory Howard at 8:30 a.m.
The Liberty Township resident was designated a Tier I sex offender when he was convicted Oct. 29, court records show.
That means he has to register his address with the sheriff’s office in his residing county for 15 years and is prohibited from living within 1000 feet from a school.
Brinkman, an officer with Colerain since 2013, pleaded guilty to charges of importuning and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.
A third count, tampering with evidence, was dismissed.
He was accused of sending a lewd picture to the teen on Snapchat and repeatedly requesting she send him sexual or revealing photos, a Monroe police report shows. The girl’s mother contacted police on July 6.
Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney immediately suspended Brinkman, the township’s K-9 officer, on July 6, the same day the offense was reported.
Then, Denney recommended his termination.
Township trustees voted unanimously July 24 to follow the chief’s recommendation and made the termination effective immediately.
