Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Whitewater Township

WHITEWATER TWP., OH - A homeowner shot and killed an intruder when multiple people broke into his home in Whitewater Township early Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 5100 block of Hamilton Cleves Road at 12:52 a.m., according to county dispatchers.
A man called 911 and said he shot an intruder in the chest, according to a copy of the call.
Another intruder fled, sheriff’s officials said. A description of that person was not immediately available.
They said they believe the homeowner that fired the shots was the only one home at the time.
Detectives remain on scene investigating. They said they are interviewing the homeowner right now.
