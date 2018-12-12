St. Xavier High School to release names of accused sexual abusers Monday, letter states

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Jesuits that have been assigned to St. Xavier High School will be on an upcoming list of priests, brothers, and scholastics accused of sexual abuse against minors, according to a letter recently sent to friends of the school.
The letter says the U.S. Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus will release Monday the names of those who have been the subject of credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors between 1955 and present day.
“Similar lists have already been released in the West and Central/Southern provinces,” the letter states. “The list is being released in an effort to be transparent about the past, to precipitate victims who desire assistance and make the intent to protect youth unmistakable.”
In other regions, the lists have featured many priests that are deceased.
The letter states the school will provide the St. Xavier community with the names Monday of those Jesuits who were missioned at the school.
“This is an effort on the region’s part to be fully transparent with our St. X family,” said Principal Terry Tyrrell. “When I sent the email out today, I got some calls, as expected, but mostly parents saying ‘thank you’ for the heads up with the list coming out Monday. We haven’t seen it, so we don’t know who is on it, but we’ll have a special prayer for the victims and their families Monday.”
You can read the full letter below:
Dear Friend of St. Xavier High School,
We write today to inform you about an announcement that will be released on or about Monday, December 17 by the U.S. Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus. Under the direction of Father Provincial Brian Paulson, SJ, the Province will release the names of all Jesuit priests, brothers and scholastics under the jurisdiction of the Province who have been the subject of credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors during the period from 1955 until the present. Similar lists have already been released in the West and Central/Southern provinces. The list is being released in an effort to be transparent about the past, to precipitate victims who desire assistance and make the intent to protect youth unmistakable.
This release will include the names of Jesuits who were assigned at St. Xavier during their alleged abuse. Leadership at St. Xavier High School is also in the process of determining the names of any Jesuits who served at the school anytime and were credibly accused of abuse at a ministry outside of St. Xavier High School. All Jesuits missioned to our school are assigned through the U.S. Midwest Province (formerly called the Chicago/Detroit Province) of the Society of Jesus.
In the spirit of transparency, when the list is released, we will provide the St. Xavier community with the names of those Jesuits who were missioned to St. Xavier.
St. Xavier has a zero-tolerance policy regarding incidents of inappropriate conduct with minors or vulnerable adults. If a student at St. Xavier should ever make a sexual abuse claim, we would swiftly and immediately report the incident to law enforcement, the appropriate child protective agency, and the US Midwest Province. St. Xavier would fully cooperate with the investigation and would also provide pastoral, ministerial care to the victim.
If you or anyone you know has felt victimized by a Jesuit or any St. Xavier employee, please contact law enforcement, child protection, and us directly at treilly@stxavier.org or ttyrrell@stxavier.org. We are available at your convenience to assist in any way necessary. In addition, victims may contact Ms. Marjorie O'Dea, the Province Director of the Office of Safe Environment at 773.975.6876 or by mail at the USA Midwest Province, 1010 North Hooker Street, Chicago, Illinois 60642.
Please be aware of a follow-up email with more details early next week.
Join us in praying for healing for the young people who have suffered. As we conclude this difficult communication, let us please request that we support our current Jesuit community during this time of desolation. These good men are deeply pained by the injuries that were inflicted upon young people in the past. Jesuits in leadership positions feel that pain as well, and are committed to acting justly and with humility.
God bless,
Tim Reilly ’76, President
Terry Tyrrell, Principal
