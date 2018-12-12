St. Xavier High School to release names of accused sexual abusers Monday, letter states

We write today to inform you about an announcement that will be released on or about Monday, December 17 by the U.S. Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus. Under the direction of Father Provincial Brian Paulson, SJ, the Province will release the names of all Jesuit priests, brothers and scholastics under the jurisdiction of the Province who have been the subject of credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors during the period from 1955 until the present. Similar lists have already been released in the West and Central/Southern provinces. The list is being released in an effort to be transparent about the past, to precipitate victims who desire assistance and make the intent to protect youth unmistakable.