4-year-old boy who met Steph Curry at Cavs game passes away days later

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Nathaniel Stolle dreamed of meeting his hero, Steph Curry. His wish came true just days before the 4-year-old passed away.
Nathaniel passed on Tuesday morning after battling a rare form of cancer, his family shared on Facebook.
The Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish helped set up a meet-and-greet between Nathaniel and the Golden State Warriors All-Star.
The two met on Dec. 5 at Quicken Loans Arena when the Warriors were in town to take on the Cavaliers.
Nathaniel was taken to the hospital after meeting Curry because of additional complications. Tragically, he died less than a week after his wish was fulfilled.
A GoFundMe has been established to help with health and funeral costs.
