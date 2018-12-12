21-year-old charged with murder in death of newborn baby found in trash bag

MANCHESTER, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police made a quick arrest in the death of a newborn baby found in a trash bag outside a home in Clay County, Kentucky.
The child was found around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, by a man who was returning from work to his home in Manchester.
When police arrived, they determined the baby, who was no more than a couple of hours old, was already deceased.
Wednesday afternoon, KSP arrested Amber Bowling, 21. She’s charged with murder, domestic violence.
Bowling was arrested in her Manchester home.
She’s being held in the Clay County Detention Center.
The infant’s remains have been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine when and how the baby died.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.