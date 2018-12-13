Bear with us... Polar bear cubs not likely at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden thought they may have been getting special delivery just in time for Christmas... but it turns out Anana the polar bear is “most likely not pregnant.”
On Thursday, the zoo announced her most recent progesterone concentrations are lower than the were a few weeks ago and is showing an increase in appetite which are both signs no cubs are on the way,
They are hoping Anana and Little One will have cubs next year.
“It’s been more than 25 years since we’ve had polar bear cubs at the Cincinnati Zoo, and the population of polar bears throughout North American Zoos is declining,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release earlier this year when the bears breeded.
"Anana has produced cubs in the past, so we’re hoping that she and Little One, who is a genetically valuable male and thought to be fertile, will be able to reproduce,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.