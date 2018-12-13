Bengals Geno Atkins surprising families for the holidays

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins and his wife Kristen have begun a week of giving for those in the Cincinnati area.
The pair announced they’ll be spreading holiday cheer from Dec. 10 - Dec. 15.
Atkins and his wife partnered with Chassis For Men to help families, initiatives and those in need for “Atkins Week of Giving.”
According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter. the Atkins family has already “surprised 50-plus Cincinnati families this holiday season by paying house and medical bills, to adoption funds, tuition assistance, a shopping spree.”
#AtkinsWeekOfGiving
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.