Community donates Christmas trees to those in need

CLIFTON, OH (FOX19) - Residents are coming together to spread holiday cheer for some of the Tri-State’s most vulnerable community members.
Maslow’s Army Chief Advisor Brian Garry is an organizer helping collect Christmas trees and decorations for people who recently moved into homes.
Those homes belong to people like David Walker, who used to live on the streets. Walker says he’s been living on the streets since he was 14 years old and now, at the age of 35, he’s thankful for his own space.
“It feels really good, definitely,” said Walker.
Garry says they already decorated two homes and have several more to go.
“Everyone deserves to feel and celebrate Christmas,” said Garry.
To donate a tree or decorations reach out to Maslow’s Army at maslowsarmy.org or you can donate to Lydia’s On Ludlow which is in the Gaslight district on Ludlow Avenue.
