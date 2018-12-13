Encarnacion to Mariners, Santana to Indians in 3-team trade

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (41) connects for a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, in New York. Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay. The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers. The swap came Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the close of the winter meetings. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (AP)