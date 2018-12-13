ESPN’s stadium food report will make you think mice—er, twice—about that ballpark snack

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An ESPN project titled “What’s lurking in your stadium food” dropped this week, and Cincinnati’s sports venues did not fare well.
ESPN’S Outside the Lines reviewed thousands of food-safety inspection reports for the project and cataloged “high level violations.” The report ranked 111 North American venues.
And though Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ballpark didn’t rank dead last in the ESPN “high level violations" list, they were closer to the bottom than the top. With 111 being the worst, PBS came in at No. 83 and GABP came in at No. 78.
Here’s a snippet from the report about an August 2017 inspection at PBS:
“At one location on Aug. 16, 2017, inspectors found a large amount of mouse feces, along with mold and a soiled garbage can inside an ice machine.”
If you’d like to read the full ESPN article, click or tap here. If you’d like to quickly find and read through the violations at Cincinnati’s venues, here’s the link to the navigable web graphic made by ESPN.
