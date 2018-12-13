The Latest: Lynn, Rangers reach deal on 3-year contract

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Edwin Encarnacion follows through on his second two-run home run of the night, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Boston. Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay. The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers. The swap came Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at the close of the winter meetings. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) (Winslow Townson)