Father, child rescued from Colerain Twp house fire

COLERAIN TWP., OH (FOX19) - A father and his young son were rescued from a fire in their Colerain Township home overnight, fire officials said.
Neighbors rescued the child, and firefighters pulled his father from the home, according to Fire Batallion Chief Tim Beach.
Crews were called to Yuba Court just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The two children were inside the home when flames broke out, according to a neighbor who called 911 to report it and summon for help.
Once smoke started to fill up the residence, an older sibling ran to her house for help, she told the dispatcher, warning that the smaller child may still be in the burning house with his father.
“My neighbor’s kid just ran all the way down from the circle stating that the house is on fire," a female neighbor told a dispatcher. "My boyfriend just went up there and he yelled that the door is locked and they can’t get back in....there could possibly be a kid in there.”
Steve Johnson, who lives next door, was pulling into his driveway when he said he saw the smoke coming out of the house.
Then, he said, he suddenly saw a small child pop his head in the window.
He jumped into action and pulled the child out of the home.
“I just take off running and wind up pulling him out of the back window," he recalled. “I didn’t think about it at all because I know that they’re right around the age of my daughter. And I couldn’t not do something. I did what I hope anyone would do for myself. I was just glad that the kids were safe.”
Firefighters arrived shortly after the child was rescued.
They went into the home, found the father and pulled him out, the fire battalion chief said.
The father was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.
His condition was not available Wednesday morning.
His children were not hurt, Beach said.
Food left cooking on the stove started the fire, according to the fire department.
The home also did not have working smoke detectors, Beach said.
A damage estimate was not available.
