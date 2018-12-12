Northeast Ohio gets in the Christmas spirit with life-size Candy Land game (video tour)

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) - Christmas season is in full effect thanks to the folks at Lake Metroparks.
You can join in on all the fun by visiting this life-size Candy Land game located at Lake Metropark’s Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.
According to the website, the staff highlights nature’s gifts through all four seasons in celebration of the childhood game.
The giant game attracts parents and kids of all ages and is open from noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
With exception for the following days:
Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
The staff could also use some help through the holiday season, to help volunteer click here.
