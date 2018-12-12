Northeast Ohio gets in the Christmas spirit with life-size Candy Land game (video tour)

This nostalgic gem will make you feel like a kid again.

Northeast Ohio gets in the Christmas spirit with life-size Candy Land game (video tour)
(Buffington, Randolph)
By Randy Buffington | December 12, 2018 at 1:23 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 9:40 AM

KIRTLAND, OH (WOIO) - Christmas season is in full effect thanks to the folks at Lake Metroparks.

Be a kid again by playing this life-size Candy Land game at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland. https://buff.ly/2C770We

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

You can join in on all the fun by visiting this life-size Candy Land game located at Lake Metropark’s Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland.

According to the website, the staff highlights nature’s gifts through all four seasons in celebration of the childhood game.

Michelle Hastings, center, plays Candy Land with her daughters Campbell Hastings, 5, left, and Peyton Hastings, 2, right, Saturday, March 10, 2007 at their home in Holliston, Mass. Board game makers are heeding pleas of parents like Hastings and introducing games tailored to busy lives and shorter attention spans that take only about 20 minutes to play. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)
Michelle Hastings, center, plays Candy Land with her daughters Campbell Hastings, 5, left, and Peyton Hastings, 2, right, Saturday, March 10, 2007 at their home in Holliston, Mass. Board game makers are heeding pleas of parents like Hastings and introducing games tailored to busy lives and shorter attention spans that take only about 20 minutes to play. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The best news of all is that the activity is absolutely free.

The giant game attracts parents and kids of all ages and is open from noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

With exception for the following days:

Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Address: 8668 Kirtland-Chardon Road Kirtland, Ohio 44094

The staff could also use some help through the holiday season, to help volunteer click here.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.