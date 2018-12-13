Norwood leaders ‘blatantly disregard’ new law decriminalizing pot, group says

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Norwood city and police leaders are blatantly disregarding a new law decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana because they don’t like it, a community group alleges.
Sensible Norwood says they met Wednesday with Mayor Thomas Williams, Police Chief William Kramer and Law Director Keith Moore.
Now, the group is urging the public to contact the three men and encourage them to uphold an ordinance more than 70 percent of voters passed last month after a three-year ballot fight by a grassroots organization.
Anyone caught with less than 200 grams, or just under a half pound, cannot be fined or jailed.
Sensible Norwood also want to hear from anyone who has been ticketed by officers for cannabis in the city limits since Nov. 26.
The ordinance would make the job tougher for police, a Norwood police spokesman acknowledged last month after it passed.
Lt. Ron Murphy also pointed out officers could still enforce state laws to confiscate any pot they find and to issue citations.
That discretion remains today, Norwood’s law director said Thursday, but he declined further comment.
We also reached out to the police chief and mayor and will update this story when we hear back.
“Chief Kramer stated they don’t have to cite under state code. He acknowledges this is their choice and the City will benefit none from doing so," Sensible Norwood wrote in their latest Facebook post.
"When asked why they would make this decision I was told that He, Mr. Moore and the Mayor disagreed with the ordinance.
“So, simply put, The Mayor, the Police Chief and the law director have personal opinions towards cannabis that differ from the 4588 Norwood citizens who voted this ordinance into law and they are using their positions to side step the law and blatantly disregard the will of the people. We have a right to change laws that we feel are unfair or unjust.”
Sensible Norwood says their citizen initiative followed the “exact letter of the law” and they are within their rights to expect to have the new ordinance followed by city leaders.
Were you or anyone you know cited for cannabis in Norwood City limits after Nov. 26?
Message Sensible Norwood’s Facebook page or email amy.sensiblenorwood@gmail.com
