Passenger tries to smuggle 70 live birds in hair rollers at JFK airport

NEW YORK (RNN/CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say someone traveling through New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday tried to smuggle 70-live finches inside of hair rollers.
In a statement, the agency said agriculture specialists stopped the arriving passenger on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana.
During an inspection, agents discovered 70 live finches in hair rollers inside the passenger’s black duffel bag.
"CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defense to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the nation's agricultural economy," said Troy Miller, director of field operations, New York Field Office.
In the statement, the agency noted the health and agriculture concerns related to bird smuggling into the country.
A 2015 outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the U.S., commonly known as bird flu, resulted in the culling of 50 million commercial turkeys and chickens and $850 million in damages, the agency reported.
One report states that finches are commonly used for gambling purposes.
People may gamble by betting on which bird chirps the loudest and fastest in a short amount of time.
The agency says the finches were confiscated then turned over to United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.
