Police need your help finding this critical missing senior

Police need your help finding this critical missing senior
Daniel Tully (Schupp, Kim)
December 13, 2018 at 12:44 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 12:57 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a critical missing senior from the Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Daniel Tully, 86, was last seen leaving 2444 Madison Rd in a 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser that is gray in color with Ohio plate GQC 1968.

Tully walks with a cane and was wearing blue jeans, plaid shirt and a blue jacket.

Police said suffers from dementia.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 513-979-4400.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.