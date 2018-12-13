Police need your help finding this critical missing senior

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are looking for a critical missing senior from the Mt. Washington neighborhood.
Daniel Tully, 86, was last seen leaving 2444 Madison Rd in a 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser that is gray in color with Ohio plate GQC 1968.
Tully walks with a cane and was wearing blue jeans, plaid shirt and a blue jacket.
Police said suffers from dementia.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 513-979-4400.
