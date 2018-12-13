Police say teen suspect killed at Indiana middle school

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage suspect has been killed at an eastern Indiana middle school.
Indiana State Police say in a Twitter post that no other students were reported injured in Thursday morning's shooting at Dennis Middle School in Richmond.
A school spokeswoman says all students and staffers are safe.
Bridget Hazelbaker of Richmond Community Schools tells the Palladium-Item that the suspect was the only person injured Thursday morning at Dennis Intermediate School.
Indiana State Police Capt. David Bursten says he couldn't immediately confirm how the suspect died or other details of what led up to the shooting.
Students from the school were being bused to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up.
Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Indianapolis.