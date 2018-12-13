Reds beef up rotation, acquire Tanner Roark in trade with Nationals

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Reds have acquired right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark in a trade with the Washington Nationals in exchange for Tanner Rainey.
The team made the announcement official on Wednesday night after Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams broke the news on 700 WLW from the winter meetings in Las Vegas.
“Look, we’ve got to improve over last year,” said Williams. “I would say as we select guys in, that’s what we’re doing, spot by spot, is bumping up over last year. And I think hopefully we’ll add guys, like Tanner, that will be a significant upgrade over what we had.”
Roark, 32 years old, has a career 3.59 ERA and is one of 12 pitchers in Major League Baseball with at least 93 starts over the last three seasons. In 2018, Roark posted a 9-15 record on the mound with a 4.34 ERA in 30 starts.
“I’m excited to go in there and do my thing and just attack, attack, attack," he said.
