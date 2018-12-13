Sgt. Ben Bertram: Charlestown police officer killed in crash in southern Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A police officer was killed in a crash following a chase with a suspect near Scottsburg, Indiana.
The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of State Road 3 and State Road 56 in Scott County.
The pursuit began in Clark County, near Charlestown, at about 10:20 p.m., after Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram tried to stop a suspect. That suspect, 35-year-old Benjamin Eads, wouldn’t stop, fled north on State Road 3 and continued into Scott County, according to a release from Indiana State Police.
As the chase approached State Road 56 near Scottsburg, “Bertram’s vehicle crossed over State Road #56 and left the roadway, striking a tree in the front yard of a nearby residence,” the release said.
Bertram, 33, a nine-year veteran of the Charlestown Police Department, died at the scene. As his body was loaded into an ambulance, officers and emergency crews, with heavy hearts, formed two lines and saluted.
Officers from multiple agencies remained at the crash site until about 4:30 a.m.
Eads now faces charges in both Scott and Clark counties and could face additional charges. He’s currently in custody at the Scott County Jail.
A witness who lives near where the crash took place said she saw Bertram’s colleagues try their hardest to save his life.
“They tried their best when they got him out of the car," Sondra Smith told WAVE 3 News' Kayla Vanmeter. "They were taking turns for about 45, 50 minutes trying to bring him back to life, but he just, it was too late, he was gone. They did put their best effort into it.”
