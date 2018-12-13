Showers Developing The Next Few Days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While some patchy fog is possible this morning, look for another milder morning and afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 30’s rising to 48 degrees this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few late afternoon rain showers into the evening. During the evening a few showers will show up mainly between Cincinnati and Indianapolis -- then as the storm system moves our way from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico showers will arrive Friday morning.