Showers Developing The Next Few Days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - While some patchy fog is possible this morning, look for another milder morning and afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 30’s rising to 48 degrees this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few late afternoon rain showers into the evening. During the evening a few showers will show up mainly between Cincinnati and Indianapolis -- then as the storm system moves our way from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico showers will arrive Friday morning.
It looks like periods of on and off rain Friday and Saturday but with a few heavy downpours possible Saturday. The rain comes to an end before sunrise Sunday. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 40’s this weekend.
For the final home game of the Bengals season it will be dry and with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.
After the weekend the next rain event looks to be Thursday, Dec. 20. We are still watching for a white Christmas but it does not look good at this point. The best we can hope for, based on current model runs, is a few flurries unless the weather models change their minds (and they often do).
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.