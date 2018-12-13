1 in 4 teens scared to drive, study finds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new study by thezebra.com says more teenagers are hitting the brakes when it comes to getting their driver’s licenses, and it all boils down to safety.
About 33 percent of boys think driving is scary, compared to 46 percent of girls who think the same. One reason why teens are scared of driving is their parents. The study found 58 percent of parents are afraid of their teens driving, and at times, project that fear onto them.
The study also found that teens are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash, compared to drivers 20 years and older.
The research looked at location as well. About half of urban teens said they think driving is scary, while 35 percent of both suburban and rural teens feared driving.
Driving instructors said building a teen’s confidence on the road starts with driving in parking lots, then side streets, then interstates. But it takes time, and not all soon-to-be drivers are ready at age 16.
According to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six teens between the ages of 16 and 19 die every day in motor vehicle crashes.
