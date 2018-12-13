Terry’s Turf Club owner reaches settlement with former employee

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A settlement has been reached roughly two months after a former Terry’s Turf Club employee filed an Equal Opportunity Employment Commission charge against the restaurant and its owner.
Evelyn Marie Reid had claimed discrimination and retaliation based on her sex. FOX19 published video of an October conversation between Reid and Terry Carter after she’d been fired from the restaurant. Carter made some crude comments that Reid caught on camera.
Reid’s attorney told FOX19 the terms of the settlement are confidential, but she is satisfied with the outcome.
Earlier this week, Carter announced he would be closing the restaurant.
