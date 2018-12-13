CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Wednesday was cloudy and mild with many areas reaching 50 degrees despite the sun-blocking cloud cover.
The official high temperature was 49 degrees. Cloud cover Tuesday night prevented temperatures from dropping much and most areas bottomed out this morning in the upper half of the 30s.
Wednesday night will be about the same. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild again. During the evening a few showers will show up mainly between Cincinnati and Indianapolis -- then as the storm system moves our way from Texas and the Gulf of Mexico showers will arrive Friday morning.
It looks like periods of mostly light rain Friday and Saturday but new model runs are saying a few heavy downpours are possible Saturday. The rain comes to an end before sunrise Sunday.
For the final home game of the Bengals season it will be dry and cool with temperatures in the low to middle 40s.
After the weekend the next rain event looks to be Thursday, Dec. 20. I am still watching for a white Christmas but it does not look good at this point. The best we can hope for, based on current model runs, is a few flurries unless the weather models change their minds (and they often do).
