UC to examine slave-owning founder after student concerns

Representing a broad cross-section of university constituents, the commission will be cochaired by Lou Bilionis and Janet Reid. Professor Bilionis, dean emeritus of the College of Law, is a highly accomplished scholar, teacher and administrator. In addition to cochairing the university’s Diversity Council for many years, Professor Bilionis has led several cross-college committees throughout his career. Dr. Reid is a nationally recognized and respected expert on equity and inclusion. She has worked with dozens of colleges and universities, in addition to having served as a trustee for The Ohio State University and Xavier University. We want to extend our admiration and appreciation to them for co-leading this critical endeavor.