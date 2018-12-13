Willoughby Police charge dog owners after dog was found in freezing cold

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department has charged two people after their dog was found in the freezing cold last week.
The bulldog was found next to a cage and an old pillow, according to police.
Police said officers were dispatched to the area of the St. Clair Extension east of Erie Road for a dog on the loose.
Investigators said the American bulldog was running around in a wooded area. Authorities said it appeared as if the dog had been abandoned for days.
With help from the Lake County Dog Warden officers were able to catch the dog, according to police.
Lucy successfully went through surgery on Wednesday, she will be at the vet clinic the next few days.
Police said they were able to identify the owners.
Investigators said Alvaro Torres and Heather Pica Torres were charged with:
- Cruelty to companion animals, 5th degree felony
- Unlicensed dog, minor misdemeanor
