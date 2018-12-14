Body cam video released of teen’s arrest, chief defends officer’s actions

“Portions of this incident were captured by motorists on video. The video was posted on several social media platforms and is circulating. This incident is currently under investigation by the Mount Healthy Police Department. Based on my preliminary review, I see no obvious violations of policy or procedures by the Mount Healthy officers responding to this call for service. It does again highlight the need for citizens to comply with an officer’s lawful request, and then complain to a supervisor if they believe a violation of authority has occurred. Physically resisting a law enforcement officer is a serious violation of the law. Mutual respect and decorum must exist in order to support a thriving community,” he said in a Facebook post.