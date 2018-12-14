Change of venue motion filed in Rhoden slayings, says Pike County prosecutor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Attorneys for Angela Wagner filed 49 motions in her case Friday, one of which asks for a change of venue, according to Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk.
Her attorneys would like her trial to be held outside of Pike County.
George "Billy” Wagner III, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, all were taken into custody earlier this year on aggravated murder charges with the possibility for the death penalty. They have all pleaded not guilty.
The arrests came more than two years after eight members of a southeastern Ohio family, the Rhodens, were massacred execution-style in their homes. Authorities arrested three generations of the Wagner family in connection with the murders.
The Rhodens were found in four separate trailers at two locations near Piketon on April 22, 2016. The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants, officials said.
Earlier this year, agents arrested six people with blood ties to the Rhodens through a small child, the daughter of one of the suspects and the victims. That child’s custody was a factor in the elaborately planned crime, Ohio Attorney General and Governor-Elect Mike DeWine announced, finally revealing at least part of a motive.
