Former CovCath basketball star was required to register as a juvenile sex offender

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A former Covington Catholic High School basketball star who was recently arrested and charged with rape and sodomy had a prior rape case, court documents state.
Jacob Walter, 18, of Burlington, Ky., was arrested by Boone County detectives Tuesday evening after being notified Sunday of a sexual assault allegation involving him and an 18-year-old female.
According to court documents, the previous incident occurred on May 16.
Court documents state the juvenile victim advised she consented to sex, but later told Walter to stop. The victim said he continued after repeated requests to stop.
In a recorded phone call he “admitted to having sex and continued to have sex with her after she requested that he stop.” He said he was “sorry and that it was his fault and that he should have stopped," according to court documents.
On Nov. 14, Walter was sentenced to 30 days of house detention with his parents and supervision by the Department of Juvenile Justice for up to three years. He was also required to register as a juvenile sex offender per statute. In addition, his parents were to report any violation of his probation within 24 hours.
In the most recent arrest, the victim reported he forcefully raped and sodomized her, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim stated she was fearful of Walter due to his size, strength and aggressiveness and told Walter that she did not want to have sex with him due to her not feeling well that day, authorities said.
Authorities say on two occasions, Walter sodomized the victim while holding her down and pulling her hair, which resulted in physical injury. They say he dismissed the victim by laughing at her and telling her she would be fine.
The victim sustained contusions to her right arm, contusions to her right breast, and a laceration on her chest after the incident, according to authorities. They said after leaving the residence, Walter began texting and calling the victim multiple times saying he was sorry. A family member of the victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report a sexual assault.
The victim went into more detail in a request for a protection order obtained by FOX19. She writes: “We weren’t even in the house five minutes and he tried to have sex with me again. He said ‘it would be fine' ... it hurt so bad ... I was bleeding ... When I get upset, he grabbed me by the hair and yanked my neck back and said, ‘stop being (an expletive)’ in an angry voice.”
Walter graduated from CovCath in the spring of 2018. He was offered a scholarship to play basketball at Xavier, but is not on the fall roster.
He has been lodged at the Boone County Detention Center and held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Walter is due back in court on Monday, Dec. 17.
