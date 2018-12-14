Hamilton police investigating after body found in vehicle’s trunk

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hamilton police say the department is investigating an unspecified death after a body was found in a vehicle’s trunk.
The coroner has identified the deceased as Angela Marie Powers, who would have turned 40 years old this week. Her body was found Dec. 7.
“The body was unwittingly transported to Ross Township where the discovery took place,” police said in a Thursday news release.
Hamilton Police Department investigators and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are actively investigating to determine the cause and manner of death.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.