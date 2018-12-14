Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you’re shipping some of your holiday gifts this year, a big deadline is already here.
Friday is the last day to send your packages through USPS ground shipping to make sure they arrive before Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
This also is Free Shipping Day.
Several big retailers are participating offering by free shipping with a guaranteed arrival by Christmas.
Be sure to look for the coupon codes before checking out.
The U.S. Postal Service said it expects to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages, for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season – the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
With that in mind, here’s some other important shipping deadlines:
- First Class Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail Express: Saturday, Dec. 22
- FedEx Ground: Friday, Dec. 14
- FedEx Home: Monday, Dec. 17
- FedEx Express Saver: Wednesday, Dec. 19
- FedEx 2-Day Services: Thursday, Dec. 20
- FedEx Overnight Services: Friday, Dec. 21
- USPS 3-Day Select: Tuesday, Dec. 18
- USPS 2nd Day Air Services: Thursday, Dec. 20
- Next Day Air Services: Saturday, Dec. 22
With thousands of packages expected to be delivered this week police in the area are warning residents to be alert of porch pirates.
UPS suggests shipping to an alternate destination, like a family members' homes, or your office.
Packages can also be arranged to be picked up at a UPS retail location.
If your package is stolen it should be reported to police.
