Lawmakers pass raises in benefits bill for families of fallen police, firefighters

COLUMBUS, OH. (FOX19) - Ohio lawmakers who want a raise stuck it in a bill that passed Thursday to increase death benefits for families of fallen police and firefighters.
But now those families are anxiously waiting to see if Gov. John Kasich approves Senate Bill 296 or vetoes it over the pay hike.
The governor is expected to, describing it as “this grubby pay bill” to reporters on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
We reached out to his spokesman for comment and will update this story once we hear back.
If Kasich vetoes the bill, the House and Senate could still hold another vote and pass it again by year’s end with a three-fifths majority.
Otherwise, the families must start all over again next year.
That means re-writing legislation to increase benefits, re-introducing it to House and Senate committees and then trying once again to get it passed, a process that takes several months.
This statewide controversy has major ties the Tri-State.
One of the biggest proponents for increased benefits for families is the widow of a Cincinnati police officer killed in the line of duty in 21 years ago, Linda Pope.
Her husband, Officer Dan Pope, was fatally shot alongside Police Specialist Ron Jeter as they served a domestic violence warrant in Clifton Heights in December 1997.
She has worked the past seven years to get the benefits bill passed, a process she calls “heartbreaking.”
But, she said Friday, she remains hopeful the bill will become law by year’s end.
“We just pray that passes and the survivors of our public safety officers who died in the line of duty will finally get updated benefits that will help them carry on with their lives without their father, mother, husband or wife," she said.
A veteran Republican lawmaker from Green Township, State Rep. Bill Seitz, has said he wants to see those families receive the additional benefits.
And he’s also been pushing for years to increase the pay for state office holders.
Over next three years, lawmakers and other elected officials across the state will receive 4 percent, 4 percent and then 3 percent pay hikes. Then they get 1.75 percent over the next six years.
It’s long overdue, he said, noting that they last received a raise in 2008.
Combining the two takes care of two major issues, and provides “extra incentive” for his colleagues to pass the benefits for families, Seitz said.
“In my opinion, this is the surest way to get it because now you have two-thirds or better of the Legislature committed for the additional reason and it corrects a long-standing problem for them," he said Friday. "So if I can solve our problem and solve my problem, that’s good, isn’t it?
“I understand that people say ‘that was kind of a dirty trick to put your raises in your bill.’ Well, let me tell you we were not trying to be dirty. We were trying to be further helpful to them. Now we have extra incentive to put this into place. They should be telling us thank you."
He said lawmakers put $5.2 million into another bill to pay for the additional benefits.
As for Kasich, Seitz confidently predicted the votes will be there to pass the bill if the governor tries to kill it.
“And if he thinks that’s going to help him become the president of these United States, I think he’s making a fatal mistake."
Other lawmakers are not so sure the measure would survive a veto.
Senator Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) voted for the benefit bill but said he thought it was “not right” to include the raises.
“When they came up with that bill, that really caused me some concern," he said Friday.
“On one hand, you are giving pay raises to lawmakers and pitting it against the increased benefits for those families. I thought it was highly improper for that to have been done that way.
“You just don’t do things that way. If you are going to support the families of fallen members, you don’t attach it. ‘OK, I’ll support it as long as I get a raise.’ That’s craziness. It’s ridiculous,” he said.
"I would have thought the house would have had enough concern for the fallen members and their families that you would not connect the two. "
State Rep. Larry Householder, a Republican from Perry County, voted against it.
He said he was turned off once the raises were “shoved in."
“This just wasn’t the proper place to put something like that,” Householder said Friday.
“We are trying to honor heroes who have fallen while they’ve been protecting our communities and our families and to put a pay raise in that in order to try to get something passed, it wasn’t the right place to put that. I think it’s a slap in the face of first responders across Ohio.”
Householder and Thomas said the pay issue should have been presented as its own bill separate from the benefits to keep the main focus of the benefits bill on the families.
“If it’s the right legislation and the right thing to do, let it stand on its own," Householder said.
Thomas said he expects the governor to veto it.
“When you do things in this manner, you always create all these other additional issues,” he said.
Because this bill passed with an emergency clause, it would take effect immediately instead of 90 days after it becomes law. It would take effect next year.
Ohio lawmakers' base salary of $60,584 is the eighth-highest in the nation, according to the 2018 National Conference of State Legislatures analysis.
But they are in session largely year-round and do not receive per-diems, or daily allowances, to cover living expenses when traveling for work, Seitz notes.
“Just because we are not in Columbus doesn’t mean we are not working,” he said.
Seitz’s plan authorizes small, gradual pay adjustments for all elected officials at the local, county and state levels over the course of 10 years.
Enactment of the measure would increase legislators’ base pay from the current $60,584 per year to $67,493 in 2021, with cost-of-living increases thereafter capped at 1.75 percent per year until 2028, he said.
The salary enhancements would stop in 2028.
The bill also creates an advisory committee to make annual recommendations to the legislature for upward or downward adjustments in any of these officials’ pay
Elected officials, recent candidates or lobbyists are prohibited from serving on it.
