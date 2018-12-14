Man dies after he was placed in choke hold, police say

CHEVIOT, OH (FOX19) - A man died hours after he was placed in a choke hold, Cheviot police said Thursday.
Officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the 3900 block of Davis Avenue for a report of an unconscious man. Responding officers were told the man, Cory Grimm, had been placed in a choke hold and administered CPR.
Grimm was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died Thursday afternoon.
Timothy Jones was interviewed by authorities and faces assault charges. Additional charges may be filed pending the results of an autopsy.
