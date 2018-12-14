Dogs need new home months after community helps with cancer patient’s dream wedding

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - The community came together to give Ashley Rodriguez her dream wedding before she lost her battle with cancer. Now, her family and a local shelter are asking for help one more time.
FOX19 has been following Rodriguez’s story for a little more than a year. Before she passed, she posted a message on Facebook asking for a dress and a DJ and the responses came flooding in from people wanting to help. People offered a dress, a bouquet, and even catering.
In the months since her death, the question about who would take care of her dogs has taken a turn. The family has fallen on hard times and can no longer care for the dogs.
Jack is a 5-year-old Dachshund mix. Lucky is a 5-year-old light-colored pit with three legs. Zeus is a 2-year-old red pit. They all grew up together and need a new owner.
The Tri-State Noah Project says Friday is the deadline for donations for vetting the animals for boarding.
