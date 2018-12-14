More Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds will continue to thicken through the overnight hours, and aside from a slim shower chance, the Friday morning commute looks uneventful and mainly dry.
A developing storm system moving our direction from the southwest will set off showers Friday that will stick around into the overnight hours of Saturday into very early on Sunday.
Our normal afternoon high temp this time of year is near 42 degrees, and Friday through the weekend we will see highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.
Rainfall looks to be exiting the area before dawn on Sunday, with clearing skies Sunday morning into the afternoon.
High pressure will keep sunny to partly cloudy skies and above normal temps across the tri-state for the bulk of the upcoming week.
