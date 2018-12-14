Murder investigation underway in Bracken Co.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a murder in Bracken County.
According to a press release, the murder took place in the 500 block of E. 2nd Street in Augusta.
Trooper Charles Loudermilk says law enforcement got a call that the victim’s dog was running around outside a trailer unattended.
The male victim of what Loudermilk called a violent murder was found inside the trailer.
