Murder investigation underway in Bracken Co.

December 14, 2018

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a murder in Bracken County.

According to a press release, the murder took place in the 500 block of E. 2nd Street in Augusta.

Trooper Charles Loudermilk says law enforcement got a call that the victim’s dog was running around outside a trailer unattended.

The male victim of what Loudermilk called a violent murder was found inside the trailer.

