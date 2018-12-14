Officials rescue dog stranded in Ohio River

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Crews worked to free a dog that was trapped in the Ohio River on a pylon near the Roebling Bridge.
The dog was spotted early Friday morning.
The Covington Fire Department along with Cincinnati Heavy Rescue 14, BB Riverboats and Kenton County Animal Control all helped during the rescue.
They were able to safely bring the dog to shore.
“Special thanks to the sharp eye of a worker from ABM who spotted the dog and called for help,” a post on Facebook reads.
