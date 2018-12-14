Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke dies at 74

FILE - In this March 5, 1981 file photo, Clint Eastwood poses with his girlfriend Sondra Locke, left, and his People's Choice Award for favorite motion picture actor in Los Angeles. A death certificate obtained by The Associated Press shows Oscar-nominated actress Locke died Nov. 3, 2018, at age 74 at her home in Los Angeles of cardiac arrest stemming from breast and bone cancer. Locke was best known for the six films she made with Eastwood in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including "The Outlaw Josey Wales," ''Every Which Way But Loose," and "Sudden Impact." (AP Photo, File) (AP)