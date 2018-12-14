Man’s body found alongside road in NKY

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Deborah Linz | December 14, 2018 at 9:04 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 10:08 AM

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - Authorities said they found a man’s body alongside a Northern Kentucky road Friday morning.

Sleepy Hollow Road is shut down at Montague Road while they investigate.

Crews responded to the area just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Circumstances leading up to the man’s death were not immediately known, authorities said.

