Man’s body found alongside road in NKY

COVINGTON, KY. (FOX19) - Authorities said they found a man’s body alongside a Northern Kentucky road Friday morning.
Sleepy Hollow Road is shut down at Montague Road while they investigate.
Crews responded to the area just before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
Circumstances leading up to the man’s death were not immediately known, authorities said.
